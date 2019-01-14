22-year-old man in serious condition after being shot while driving on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 22-year-old man was shot while he was driving Sunday night in Detroit.

According to authorities, he was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler on Asbury Park just before 4 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside his and someone inside started firing shots at him. The victim lost control of the Jeep and struck a building in the 16000 block of Seven Mile Road.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he's listed in temporary serious condition with a graze bullet wound to his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.