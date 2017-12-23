22-year-old man shot in head after attempted robbery on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 22-year-old man was shot in the head Friday night during an attempted robbery on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police said two men with handguns approached the 22-year-old victim as he stood outside in the 15800 block of Holmur Street and told him to empty his pockets at about 9:45 p.m. When the victim said he didn't have anything, one of the men shot him, police said.

The bullet grazed his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The men left the scene in a tan-colored Jeep Patriot, police said.

