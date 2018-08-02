22-year-old Michigan man struck, killed while changing tire

LAMOTTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 22-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after being struck by a vehicle while changing a tire on Wednesday night in Sanilac County.

Here's the info from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office:

On August 1, 2018 at approximately 11.03 P.M., Sanilac Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting two subjects being struck by a vehicle while they were changing a tire on West Sanilac Road near Germania Road in Lamotte Township.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a westbound 2005 Ford Explorer driven by a 33-year-old male from Sandusky struck two male subjects that were changing a tire on the shoulder of the westbound lane.

It does appear the two male subjects were in the roadway when they were struck. A third subject was standing behind the vehicle while the other two subjects were changing the tire and was not injured.

The 2010 Ford Fusion with the flat driver’s side rear tire also had a defective tail light and did not have its four-ways on when the accident occurred.

Deputies began CPR when they arrived on scene until Medical Personnel arrived, however one of the two pedestrians struck, a 22-year-old man from Cass City was later pronounced deceased.

The other pedestrian, a 21-year-old Bad Axe man was transported to Marlette Hospital by Marlette EMS and later transferred to Lapeer McLaren Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and this accident is still under investigation.

It was reported at the time of the crash there was an eastbound vehicle that met the westbound Explorer at the point of impact with the pedestrians.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Shelly Park at 810-648-2000 Ext 2.

