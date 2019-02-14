22-year-old Michigan man wanted on child abuse, criminal sexual conduct accusations

GAYLORD, Mich. - State police are searching for a Michigan man wanted on accusations of child abuse and criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.

A felony warrant has been issued for Vinnzenz Neil Waynee, 22, for third-degree child abuse and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police said Waynee is believed to be in northern Michigan and frequents the Petoskey, Gaylord and Mio areas.

Waynee is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Since a felony warrant has been issued, anyone who helps Waynee avoid arrest will be charged with assisting or harboring a known felony fugitive, Michigan State Police officials said.

Anyone with information about Waynee's whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Dispatch non-emergency line at 989-732-5141. Callers can remain anonymous.

