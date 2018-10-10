22-year-old Pontiac man killed when motorcycle strikes curb, ejects him onto shoulder

A 22-year-old Pontiac man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a curb and ejected him. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 22-year-old Pontiac man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a curb and ejected him onto the shoulder, police said.

Deputies were called to the area of East Huron and Paddock streets at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a motorcycle crash.

Police said the man was operating one of four motorcycles heading east on East Huron Street when he tried to go around a curve approaching the M-59 split.

The 2006 Yamaha hit the right curb, ejecting the man into the guard rail and onto the grass shoulder, officials said. His motorcycle continued traveling east until it tipped over in the right lane.

Police said the man was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital by Waterford paramedics. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's unknown if alcohol or drug use were factors in the crash. Police said it was reported that the man was wearing a helmet.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

