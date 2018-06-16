22-year-old woman charged in connection with fatal collision on I-75 in construction zone in Detroit

DETROIT - A 22-year-old woman from Detroit was charged in connection with a fatal collision that occurred Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Veteran construction worker killed on I-75 in Detroit when suspected drunken driver crashes

According to authorities, Samiya Speed was charged in connection with a highway crash that took the life of 57-year-old construction worker David Snell.

At about 1:45 a.m. on I-75 near Warren in Detroit, prosecutors alleged, Speed was under the influence of alcohol in a construction zone, causing a collision that killed Snell.

Speed was charged with operating a motor vehicle causing death, driving with license suspended causing death, careless driving in a work zone causing death and operating while intoxicated. Authorities said it's the second time Speed has been charged with operating while intoxicated.

She is expected to be arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.