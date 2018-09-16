22-year-old woman killed in fatal collision in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - According to authorities, Michigan State Police responded to reports of a collision Saturday on Old U.S.-23 near Sylvan Road at about 4:30 p.m.

The collision was between a Dodge truck pulling a cattle trailer and a Chevy Cobalt. The Dodge was heading westbound and was struck by the Cobalt, which crossed into the oncoming lanes as it traveled eastbound.

The driver of the Cobalt was identified as Maria Camilleri, a 22-year-old woman from Grass Lake. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge truck sustained minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

