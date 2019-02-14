23 teenagers busted for drinking at Troy house party after unconscious girl rushed to hospital

TROY, Mich. - Troy police busted 23 teenagers who were drinking underage at a party after an unconscious 16-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital due to a high blood alcohol content, officials said.

Officers from a neighboring police department told Troy police that a 16-year-old girl had been taken to the hospital after drinking alcohol at a party in Troy.

Officers went to the home in the 6000 block of Beach Road at 11:18 p.m. Feb. 9 and saw several young people with liquor containers, authorities said.

Police were let into the home and cited 23 teenagers ages 15 to 18 for underage drinking, according to authorities.

Officials didn't provide an update on the 16-year-old girl's condition.

