23-year-old man accused of exposing himself to woman in Ferndale faces 2-year felony

Nicholas Stocker, 23, was arraigned in 43rd District Court on a single county of aggravated indecent exposure, a two-year felony, after exposing himself to a woman in Ferndale on June 21, 2018.

FERNDALE, Mich. - A 23-year-old man is facing a two-year felony after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in Ferndale.

Nicholas Stocker was arrested and arraigned in 43rd District Court June 22 on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure. He was given a $50,000 bond.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on June 17 near the corner of East 9 Mile Road and Paxton Street, police said.

The woman told police she went to a business to see if it was open. She then saw a man sitting on rock landscaping near the entrance of the store.

The man started talking to her, telling her he was a Ferndale resident named Nick. Before leaving, police said the man exposed himself and asked, "What do you think?"

The woman fled the scene and called police.

Stocker's next court date is set for July 2 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.