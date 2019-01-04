23-year-old man arrested after former roommate shot in Oakland County, police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after his former roommate was found on a porch with a gunshot wound, police said. (WDIV)

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after his former roommate was found on a porch with a gunshot wound, according to White Lake Township police.

Officers were called at 3:43 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Willow Lane, where they found a 22-year-old man lying on a porch with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, authorities said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. No additional information about his condition was released.

White Lake Township police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting, according to authorities. The two men used to be roommates, officials said.

The investigation will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review, police said.

