23-year-old man attempting to disassemble handgun accidentally shoots self in Detroit, dies

DETROIT - A young man died after accidentally shooting himself this weekend, police said.

On Saturday around 6:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to Biltmore Street in Detroit.

When officers arrived at the scene they observed the victim in a silver Ford Mercury attempting to transport himself to the hospital.

An officer stopped the vehicle and was informed that the 23-year-old victim was shot. The officer applied a tourniquet to the victim's left leg.

According to witnesses, the victim was attempting to disassemble his handgun when the weapon discharged, striking him.

Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital where he died. The incident is still under investigation.

