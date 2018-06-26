23-year-old man fatally shot in chest on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot in the chest on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. at the corner of Tracey Street and Clarita Avenue near Schaefer Highway and The Lodge Freeway.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, and when they went outside, they found the man bleeding severely on the front lawn.

A neighbor tried to perform CPR on the man, but by the time the ambulance arrived, the man was already dead, police said.

Detroit police aren't sure if this was a drive-by shooting or if the gunman was on foot or inside the house.

They are still searching for the gunman.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.