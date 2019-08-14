23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.
The man was with a woman at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday near the Cabana Motel on Harper Avenue between Norcross Street and Annsbury Avenue in Detroit, according to authorities.
He was driving a gold Buick LeSabre when he was shot in the body, police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, medical officials said.
The LeSabre and the woman are unaccounted for at this time, according to police.
Officers said the victim wasn't able to give a statement about the circumstances of the shooting.
Police are continuing to investigate.
You can see scene video below.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.