23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The man was with a woman at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday near the Cabana Motel on Harper Avenue between Norcross Street and Annsbury Avenue in Detroit, according to authorities.

He was driving a gold Buick LeSabre when he was shot in the body, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, medical officials said.

The LeSabre and the woman are unaccounted for at this time, according to police.

Officers said the victim wasn't able to give a statement about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate.

