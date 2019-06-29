News

23-year-old man injured in Detroit shooting

Victim in critical condition

By Natasha Dado

Police said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot. 

DETROIT - Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened in the 8000 block of House Street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. 

According to police, officers responded to the location and observed a man in the driveway. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. 

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.