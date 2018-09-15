23-year-old man killed in shooting, car crash in Detroit

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sept. 14, 2018 in Detroit near Chandler Park. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are reporting a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in Detroit near Chandler Park.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene just after 1 p.m. Police officers were dispatched on reports of an automobile collision in the Morningside neighborhood and found the victim unresponsive in the car. Police believe he was shot and then collided with a pole.

The passenger of the vehicle fled from the car after the collision out of fear of being shot. He said the driver was shot in the head.

A potential suspect has been taken into custody, and a weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

