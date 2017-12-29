23-year-old man shot 3 times with 4-year-old child in car on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man was shot three times Friday while sitting in a car on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police said there was a 4-year-old child in the back seat of the car when the 23-year-old was shot on Stahelin Avenue near Joy and Southfield roads.

Four or five shots were fired into the vehicle, police said. The 23-year-old man drove off and stopped on Warwick Street a few blocks away.

Officials said it was a drive-by shooting.

The 23-year-old man was shot three times and has significant injuries, officials said. The child was not injured and was picked up by his or her grandmother.

Police said it's unclear why the man was sitting in a car on Stahelin Avenue.

