23-year-old man wanted in connection with fatal June shooting in Detroit, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on June 21 in Detroit.

Officials said Deontez Reese shot a 33-year-old man around 6:20 p.m. June 21 in the 1200 block of State Fair Road.

Police said Reese approached the victim, exchanged a few words with him and fired shots. Reese fled the scene before police arrived, according to authorities.

The 33-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Reese is 5 feet 3 inches tall with a medium build and a dark complexion. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about Reese's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

