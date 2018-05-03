23-year-old Wayne woman charged with trying to hit neighbor with car

WAYNE, Mich. - A 23-year-old Wayne woman is accused of trying to hit her neighbor with her car, according to the Wayne Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Randolph Street on April 25 and learned Meggan Brumm had tried to assault her neighbor with her vehicle.

Brumm was taken into custody. She was arraigned April 27 on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a four-year felony.

Brumm is being held on $5,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, and a preliminary examination is set for May 15.

