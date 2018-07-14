24 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.
Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.
Many of the closed beaches are in the Upper Peninsula, probably related to the flooding damage in Houghton County.
The 24 beaches are (list updated 7/14):
- Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach Midland
- Lake Gogebic - Bergland Township Park Ontonagon
- Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Houghton City Beach Houghton
- Lake Gogebic - Ontonagon County Park Ontonagon
- Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Sandy Bottom Beach/ Dollar Bay Houghton
- Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton
- Lake Superior - Agate Beach Houghton
- Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents Oakland
- Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac
- Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic
- Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw
- Torch Lake - Dreamland Camp Houghton
- Rice Lake - Rice Lake Houghton
- Lake Roland - Twin Lakes State Park Houghton
- Gratiot Lake - Gratiot Lake Keweenaw
- White Lake - Maple Park Muskegon
- Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Hancock City Beach Houghton
- Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach Houghton
- Keweenaw Bay / Lake Superior - L'Anse Waterfront Park Baraga
- Silver Spring Lake - Silver Spring Lake Wayne
- Lake Superior - Public Shoreline Beach-Misery Bay Ontonagon
- inland lake - Sleeping Bear Dunes-North Bar Lake Leelanau
- Lake Superior - McLain State Park Beach Houghton
