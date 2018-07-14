News

24 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

Some of the levels are due to runoff

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

Many of the closed beaches are in the Upper Peninsula, probably related to the flooding damage in Houghton County. 

The 24 beaches are (list updated 7/14):

  • Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach    Midland
  • Lake Gogebic - Bergland Township Park    Ontonagon
  • Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Houghton City Beach    Houghton
  • Lake Gogebic - Ontonagon County Park    Ontonagon
  • Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Sandy Bottom Beach/ Dollar Bay    Houghton
  • Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach    Houghton
  • Lake Superior - Agate Beach    Houghton
  • Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents    Oakland
  • Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park    Wayne
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach    Arenac
  • Bobcat Lake - Bobcat    Gogebic
  • Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook    Keweenaw
  • Torch Lake - Dreamland Camp    Houghton
  • Rice Lake - Rice Lake    Houghton
  • Lake Roland - Twin Lakes State Park    Houghton
  • Gratiot Lake - Gratiot Lake    Keweenaw
  • White Lake - Maple Park    Muskegon
  • Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Hancock City Beach    Houghton
  • Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach    Houghton
  • Keweenaw Bay / Lake Superior - L'Anse Waterfront Park    Baraga
  • Silver Spring Lake - Silver Spring Lake    Wayne
  • Lake Superior - Public Shoreline Beach-Misery Bay    Ontonagon
  • inland lake - Sleeping Bear Dunes-North Bar Lake    Leelanau
  • Lake Superior - McLain State Park Beach    Houghton

 

