24 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

Many of the closed beaches are in the Upper Peninsula, probably related to the flooding damage in Houghton County.

The 24 beaches are (list updated 7/14):

Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach Midland

Lake Gogebic - Bergland Township Park Ontonagon

Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Houghton City Beach Houghton

Lake Gogebic - Ontonagon County Park Ontonagon

Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Sandy Bottom Beach/ Dollar Bay Houghton

Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton

Lake Superior - Agate Beach Houghton

Scotch Lake - Scotch Lake Residents Oakland

Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac

Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic

Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw

Torch Lake - Dreamland Camp Houghton

Rice Lake - Rice Lake Houghton

Lake Roland - Twin Lakes State Park Houghton

Gratiot Lake - Gratiot Lake Keweenaw

White Lake - Maple Park Muskegon

Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Hancock City Beach Houghton

Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach Houghton

Keweenaw Bay / Lake Superior - L'Anse Waterfront Park Baraga

Silver Spring Lake - Silver Spring Lake Wayne

Lake Superior - Public Shoreline Beach-Misery Bay Ontonagon

inland lake - Sleeping Bear Dunes-North Bar Lake Leelanau

Lake Superior - McLain State Park Beach Houghton

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.