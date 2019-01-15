24-year-old Detroit man arrested for driving faster than 100 mph, leaving crash scene, police say

A Detroit man was driving more than 100 mph, police said. (WDIV)

CLAWSON, Mich. - A 24-year-old Detroit man was arrested for driving faster than 100 mph and leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

An officer tried to stop the driver of a white 2018 Dodge Charger Jan. 4. The driver was traveling at 98 mph on southbound I-75 at West Big Beaver Road, police said.

The car exited at Rochester Road and reached speeds above 100 mph, police said.

The driver was involved in a traffic crash at West 14 Mile Road and Stephenson Highway, but didn't stop at the scene, according to authorities. It continued west on 14 Mile Road and was stopped by a Clawson police officer.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

He is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop and identify at a property damage injury accident and failure to report a property damage accident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.