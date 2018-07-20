24-year-old jogger shot while running away from 2 men in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - A 24-year-old man was shot Thursday in Inkster while running away from two men who asked him if he had any money.

Police said the man was jogging on Middlebelt Road at 10:40 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by two men. They asked him if he had any money, and he started running away.

The 24-year-old was shot once in the shoulder, officials said. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects were black men wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 734-287-5000.

