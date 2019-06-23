24-year-old man in critical condition after being shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night in the 16200 block of Tuller Street, just north of Puritan Avenue.

According to authorities, the man was outside a home when a Chrysler 300 drove up and people inside the car fired shots. The man was struck in the chest.

A friend drove him to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

