24-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man is in critical condition Monday after being shot on Detroit's east side.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15200 block of Rossini Drive.

The man was entering his home when he was shot, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition, police said.

Officers were called to the scene on a report of a possible barricaded gunman, but nobody was found when the house was searched. The all-clear was given, officials said.

