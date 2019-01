A 24-year-old man was shot in the face on Detroit's west side, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man was shot in the face on Detroit's west side, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of Monte Vista Street.

Officials found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Detroit police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

