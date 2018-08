DETROIT - A man was shot Monday morning on Detroit's east side.

The 24-year-old victim was shot three times in the stomach in the 13000 block of Charest Street, according to Detroit police. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

No descriptions of possible suspects were immediately given. A motive was also not immediately known.

