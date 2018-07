YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP - A 24-year-old pizza delivery driver suffered minor injuries from a 40-45 year-old man who attempted to steal money and food, officials said.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. at the 2900 Block of E. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a rock and he has been identified and arrested.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.