24-year-old wanted in fatal shooting of Detroit man in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Detroit man in Warren.

Reinaldo Richard Jamison, 24, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Andre Wilson Fort, 32.

The shooting happened at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 23500 block of Joseph Street inside the Glenwood Village trailer park. Officers received reports of a shooting and found Fort dead at the scene, according to officials.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant for Jamison on second-degree murder and felony firearm charges.

Police said the shooting resulted from an ongoing dispute between the two men over a vehicle.

Jamison is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has long, braided black hair.

Police said Jamison was last seen driving a gold, four-door 2008 Mercury Sable with Michigan license plate DUV-7435.

Anyone with information on Jamison's location is asked to call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.

