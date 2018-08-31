24-year-old wanted in fatal shooting of Detroit man in Warren arraigned

WARREN, Mich. - Police said they've arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Detroit man in Warren.

Reinaldo Richard Jamison, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Andrew Wilson Fort, 32.

Police released a photo of Jamison on Thursday, announcing that they were searching for him. The suspect turned himself in to police later that night.

The shooting happened at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 23500 block of Joseph Street inside the Glenwood Village trailer park. Officers found Fort dead when they arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

Jamison was arraigned Friday and denied bond.

He was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Felony firearm

Felony drug possession

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2018.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized the warrant for Jamison.

The shooting resulted from an ongoing dispute between the two men over a vehicle, according to police.

