24-year-old Warren man killed in crash with SMART bus on 12 Mile Road in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 24-year-old Warren man was killed Monday in a crash involving a car and a SMART bus in Roseville, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday on 12 Mile Road between Groesbeck Highway and Utica Road.

Police said the man was driving a 2001 Toyota Echo east on 12 Mile Road when he crashed into the back of the SMART bus, which was stopped to pick up a passenger.

The man was the only person inside the Echo, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

There were seven or eight people on the SMART bus. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It's unclear if distracted driving, intoxicants or other substances were involved in the incident, police said.

All lanes of 12 Mile Road are closed at Rosemont Street as police investigate the scene. There's no estimate on when the road will reopen.

