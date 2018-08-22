24-year-old woman killed, 36-year-old man critically hurt in Macomb County motorcycle crash

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a Macomb County motorcycle crash. (WDIV)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 24-year-old Warren woman was killed and a 36-year-old Clinton Township man was critically injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Harrison Township, police said.

Macomb County deputies said the crash happened near Executive Drive and Joy Boulevard. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, police said.

Caitlyn Gohr was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clinton Township man, who had been driving the motorcycle, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Neither person was wearing a helmet, officials said.

Macomb County deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.

