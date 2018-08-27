24-year-old woman killed in single-car roll over crash in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Farmington Hills.

The crash happened at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday in area of Shiawassee Road and Inkster Road.

Officers discovered a Jeep Cherokee that had rolled over and the lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into a large light pole and an electrical box. The driver was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills where she died a short time later.

The driver was a 24-year-old female resident of Farmington Hills.

Speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

