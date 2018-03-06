25 arrested, 4 officers hurt near Michigan State University Pavilion during Richard Spencer event

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University police arrested 25 people near the MSU Pavilion on Monday during an event involving white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Police said 13 of the people taken into custody were arrested on felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police officers.

All criminal reports will be sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for review, police said.

Three Michigan State University police officers and one Michigan State Police trooper were injured during the event.

Three people have been arraigned in connection with the incidents at the MSU Pavilion.

Hannah Baker, 27, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resisting and obstructing police.

Daniel Smigel, 26, of Crete, Illinois, is charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police.

Aaron Brown, 30, of Mason, Michigan, is charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Several of the other people in custody are expected to be arraigned Wednesday, police said.

Here is more from the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office:

"The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed evidence and processed warrants for alleged criminal acts that occurred on the MSU campus yesterday outside of the pavilion. Our prosecutors reviewed evidentiary materials and considered alleged criminal behavior, rather than the beliefs of any particular suspect.

"Area police agencies (MSU, Michigan State Police, East Lansing, Lansing, and Ingham County Sheriff) worked to ensure that the public’s right to peacefully demonstrate could be allowed, as much as practicable under the circumstances. These police officers worked to preserve the peace in the midst of chaos. Unfortunately, much as we had expected, there were acts of violence. However, unlike in Charlottesville, there were no deaths or critical injuries and for that we are grateful for the response of the police, and the community as well.

"Out of concern for the safety of all involved, our office asked that persons avoid the pavilion area during this event. The conditions on the ground were dictated by the terms of a lawsuit settlement, one that addressed the constitutional rights of protesters and demonstrators."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.