25-year-old man arrested during 4 a.m. break-in at Monroe home

MONROE, Mich. - A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday during a break-in at a Monroe home, police said.

A resident in the 5200 block of East Dunbar Road called police around 4 a.m. after hearing a window breaking at the house next door.

Monroe County deputies went to the home and found the 25-year-old Monroe man inside the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the break-in, police said.

The 25-year-old is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a home invasion charge.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

