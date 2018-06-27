25-year-old man hospitalized after crash sends Explorer barrel-rolling down Outer Drive in Detroit

DETROIT - A 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side, police said.

The man was driving a Ford Explorer at a high speed when another vehicle clipped it at the intersection of East Outer Drive and Mt. Elliott Street, police said.

The impact caused the Explorer to barrel roll down East Outer Drive until it came to rest at a Chrysler tool and die facility, according to authorities.

Security workers rushed out to help the man until medical officials arrived. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, officials said.

The vehicle that clipped the Explorer left the scene, but police don't have a description at this time.

