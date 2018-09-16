25-year-old man killed in shooting in Detroit

DETROIT - A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night in Detroit near Chandler Park.

The shooting was only a few blocks away from another shooting that took the life of a 23-year-old man Friday.

It's unknown if there's any connection between the two shootings.

According to authorities, a witness told police the victim was seated in the passenger seat of a Dodge when a dark-colored Pontiac pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The victim was shot multiple times.

The witness took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.

