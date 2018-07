Detroit police said a 25-year-old man was shot on the city's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street on Detroit's west side.

Police said the man was on Hillsboro Street on Wednesday morning when he was shot in the arm.

The man might have gotten caught in the crossfire between two other people, according to police.

Officials said the man is in temporary serious condition.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.