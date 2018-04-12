News

25-year-old stabbed multiple times after suspect asked for money at Detroit bus stop

Detroit police searching for man in connection with stabbing, robbery

By Derick Hutchinson

Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing and robbery at a bus stop. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing and robbery at a bus stop on the city's east side.

A 25-year-old man was standing at the bus stop near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when the man in the photo above approached him, police said.

The man asked for money and other items, and when the 25-year-old refused, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times in the abdominal area, officials said.

The 25-year-old said his cellphone was stolen.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man in the picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous.

