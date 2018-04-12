25-year-old stabbed multiple times after suspect asked for money at Detroit bus stop

Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing and robbery at a bus stop. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing and robbery at a bus stop on the city's east side.

A 25-year-old man was standing at the bus stop near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when the man in the photo above approached him, police said.

The man asked for money and other items, and when the 25-year-old refused, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times in the abdominal area, officials said.

The 25-year-old said his cellphone was stolen.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man in the picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous.

