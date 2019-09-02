25-year-old woman shot in parking lot of Detroit school, police say

DETROIT - A 25-year-old woman was shot Monday while sitting in a car in the parking lot of a Detroit school, police said.

The woman was alone in the passenger seat of a Black Mitsubishi Lancer around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Ronald Brown Academy on East Outer Drive between Buckingham and Balfour Road on the city's east side, according to authorities.

Police said the woman heard gunshots and then felt pain. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, officials said.

Authorities don't have any information about the shooter.

The shooting is under investigation.

