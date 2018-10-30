Searching for Justice: 29-year-old Detroit mother murdered in triple shooting cold case

Kendra Simpson was murdered more than two months ago during an attempted carjacking.

Her family came together with Crime Stoppers of Michigan to offer a reward for information in hopes of bringing her killer to justice.

“You took my daughter’s life away,” said Karen Simpson. Those are words no mother ever wants to say.

“She was a loving daughter and a loving mother. You know who you are. I hope you don’t sleep at night because you know that you took my youngest child away from me,” Simpson said.

With tears in her eyes and heartache and pain in her heart Simpson stood boldly Tuesday afternoon.

Simpson said her daughter was shot and killed on the morning of Aug. 22.

Local 4 was on scene the night police said Kendra Simpson and three others were shot during an attempted carjacking/robbery of her Silver 2010 Buick Lacrosse.

Kendra Simpson died and the others suffered non-fatal injuries.

“Kendra was beautiful. She loved to do hair. She would do everybody’s hair. The cost was cheaper than any hairdresser you could go to,” Simpson said.

There is a $2,500 reward for information that will help solve the case.

The family is urging people with information to contact police.

“If you know anything, please, please, I’m begging and pleading for somebody to say something,” said Tamara Simpson, Kendra Simpson's sister.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

