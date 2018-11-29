$2,500 reward offered for information in Detroit hit-and-run that killed 49-year-old woman

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of a 49-year-old woman in Detroit.

Police said Michelle Bailey was crossing the street Nov. 16 at Gratiot Avenue and Young Street when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver fled the location, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

