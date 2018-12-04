$2,500 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in Detroit area triple homicide

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the murder of Errick Durham.

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the murder of Errick Durham.

According to police, on June 6 Durham was fatally shot along with two others on Detroit's northwest side. The incident took place at around 5:22 a.m. in the 6500 block of Brace Street near west Warren Avenue and the Southfield Freeway. Durham, 22, was referred to as "Ewood."

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

