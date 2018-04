INKSTER, Mich. - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information in an apparent drug-related double homicide in Inkster.

Deon Booker, 43, and Ebony Roberson, 38, were found dead Thursday in Inkster.

Police said the double homicide happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Fox Street near Middlebelt Road and Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

