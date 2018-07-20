259 pot plants seized at illegal marijuana, butane hash oil operation in St. Clair County

WALES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force seized 259 marijuana plants and other materials while shutting down an illegal grow operation in Wales Township, police said.

Police said they received a tip around 6 p.m. Thursday about a home in the 10000 block of Dunn Road.

While investigating the home, officials discovered an illegal marijuana and butane hash oil manufacturing site and learned the people involved didn't have medical marijuana licenses, police said.

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from Wales Township were arrested. They are being held at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center.

Officials seized 259 marijuana plants, $156,000 worth of processed marijuana, $1,000 worth of hash oil, $1,000 worth of marijuana wax, drug-packaging material, growing equipment, drug paraphernalia, cash and digital scales, police said.

"This is another situation where certain individuals believe they can flaunt the medical marijuana laws in the state of Michigan," Sheriff Tim Donnellon said. "We will continue to arrest those who break the law, whether it involves marijuana or any other criminal activity."

