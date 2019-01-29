26-year-old man hospitalized after shooting at liquor store on Detroit's west side

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting at a liquor store, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting at a liquor store on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Joy Road.

The victim was standing inside the liquor store when a 25-year-old man went inside and fired one shot at him, according to authorities.

Police said the bullet struck the victim, and the shooter fled.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, police said.

Authorities said the shooter had a large build and was wearing a black coat and black jeans. He was carrying a handgun, police said.

