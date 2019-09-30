26-year-old woman dies after Clinton Township shooting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman who was clinging to life after a shooting in a Macomb County neighborhood on Sunday has died.

She died about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman not expected to survive after being shot in Clinton Township

According to authorities, the 26-year-old woman was in a relationship with the suspected shooter.

The shooting happened inside a home on Stafford Street, near 14 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township.

Neighbors said they were terrified when they heard gunshots from inside the home. When they looked outside, they saw a man standing in the yard of the home.

"He was yelling," Harley Edmonds said. "Banging on things, saying, 'I'm going to shoot.'"

Neighbors locked their doors and called police, but not all residents were safely inside.

"I was walking with my granddaughter," said Kim Mayer.

Clinton Township police said the gunman was acting irrationally, but he did put down his weapon and was taken into custody.

"My adrenaline was pumping," Edmonds said. "I can't have a shooter with bullets flying by."

When police entered the home, they found a 26-year-old clinging to life who had been shot in the face.

She was rushed to McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.