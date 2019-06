DETROIT - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night outside a liquor store on Detroit’s east side.

It happened in the area of Harper and Gunston avenues. The passenger side window and rear tires were blown out on the white SUV in the parking lot of the business.

Police have not released a possible motive or suspect description.

A man was fatally shot outside a liquor store at Harper and Gunston avenues June 17, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

