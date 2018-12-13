27-year-old man from Pontiac arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Josh Grihorash, a 27-year-old man from Pontiac, was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in Bowling Green, Ohio.

According to authorities, police were called to a house in the 500 block of Wooster Street just after 7:30 a.m. on reports of a violent altercation between two men. Officers arrived and located both men, one of whom was stabbed in the back and was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He is expected to survive.

Grihorash was taken to a Bowling Green police station for questioning before being placed under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently being held at the Wood County Justice Center in Bowling Green.

