27-year-old man hit, killed by car in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a car late Thursday night in Chesterfield Township.

Here's the latest information from police:

On Thursday (05/18/2018), at approximately 11:20 p.m, a 32 year Chesterfield Township man, driving a 2015 Toyota Camry, called the Chesterfield 911 Dispatch Center reporting that he had just struck a pedestrian while he was driving north bound on Jefferson at Roselawn.

Multiple Chesterfield Township Police and Fire units responded, along with an assisting New Baltimore PD unit. First responders and MedStar Ambulance rendered aide on the critically injured victim, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Chesterfield Township PD’s accident reconstruction team was called to the scene and have completed the preliminary documentation of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this early stage alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be contributing factors in the accident.

The driver that struck the victim remained at the scene and cooperated during the investigation. He stated he simply never saw the man in the roadway until he struck him.

The 27-year-old victim has been identified as James Andromalos.



