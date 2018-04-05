28-year-old man charged in connection with armed robbery of gas station in Livonia

Michael Deangelo Smith, 28, of Westland, was charged in connection with an armed robbery of a gas station in Westland. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Livonia.

Michael Deangelo Smith, of Westland, was charged with armed robbery and felony firearms violations.

According to police, Smith robbed the Sunoco gas station at Plymouth and Levan roads at about 3:30 p.m. on March 30.

Smith allegedly announced a holdup while pulling an air pistol from his waistband and shoving it into the clerk’s chest. Police said Smith escaped on foot with several hundred dollars in cash. The clerk was not injured.

Authorities analyzed security video from the gas station and surrounding businesses. Smith was located shortly after the crime at a nearby hotel. Police recovered clothing and an air pistol believed to have been used in commission of the crime. Cash was also recovered.

Smith was held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.