DETROIT - A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Friday during an altercation on Detroit's east side, police said.

The incident happened Friday morning near the 12000 block of Elmdale Street.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times before someone took him to a nearby hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

No additional details about the incident were revealed.

